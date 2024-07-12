Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.