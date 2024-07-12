Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $30.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CAG opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 657,170 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $9,537,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.