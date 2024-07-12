Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $42,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IMTM opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

