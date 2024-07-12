Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,500 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the June 15th total of 305,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.89% of Cosmos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of COSM opened at $1.29 on Friday. Cosmos Health has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

