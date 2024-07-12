Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

Get Coty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coty

Coty Stock Up 2.1 %

COTY stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.