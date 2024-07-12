Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 138.7% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $29.75 on Friday. Covestro has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $31.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

