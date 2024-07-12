Cranswick (LON:CWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,590.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,590 ($58.79) and last traded at GBX 4,520 ($57.90), with a volume of 1483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,530 ($58.02).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($63.03) to GBX 5,312 ($68.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.76) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cranswick

Cranswick Stock Up 0.7 %

Cranswick Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,402.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,152.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 67.30 ($0.86) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.