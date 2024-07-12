CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,538,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,843,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

CRSP opened at $56.81 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

