CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Trimmed by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $370.43 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.94, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

