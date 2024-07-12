Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 452 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Edison International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $77.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.