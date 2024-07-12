Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ALB opened at $97.95 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $246.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

