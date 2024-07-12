Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 3,604 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 741,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 351,446 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

