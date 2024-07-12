Csenge Advisory Group Buys 14,697 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.53 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

