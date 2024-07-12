Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,506 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

