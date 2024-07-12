Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,820 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

