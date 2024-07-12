Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,312 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

