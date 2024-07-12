Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 10,315 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

