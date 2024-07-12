Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 7,120 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $221,858,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,113,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.72 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

