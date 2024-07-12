Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BIP opened at $30.45 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.