Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.