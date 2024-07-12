Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Flex were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,086 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,163,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,057,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,398,904.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Flex Stock Up 0.6 %

Flex stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.