Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mplx were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 60.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 765,618 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Mplx by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after buying an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,769,000 after buying an additional 65,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $2,878,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

