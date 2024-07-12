Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Workday were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Shares of WDAY opened at $226.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.41. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,672 shares of company stock worth $103,096,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

