Csenge Advisory Group Has $236,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.10. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.