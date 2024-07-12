Csenge Advisory Group Has $317,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,478,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,202,000 after acquiring an additional 289,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 143,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE DTE opened at $113.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.