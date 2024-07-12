Csenge Advisory Group Has $321,000 Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD opened at $423.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $452.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.72.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

