Csenge Advisory Group Has $967,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its position in MetLife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

NYSE:MET opened at $72.44 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

