Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 609.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 484,810 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

