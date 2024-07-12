Csenge Advisory Group Invests $244,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 2,279.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

