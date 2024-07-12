Csenge Advisory Group Invests $249,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 917 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $227.31 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.46.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.