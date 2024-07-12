Csenge Advisory Group Invests $270,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $211.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average of $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

