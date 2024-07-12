Csenge Advisory Group Invests $338,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.13. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

