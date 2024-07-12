Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $274.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $286.87.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
