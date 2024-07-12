Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $331,000.
iShares CMBS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.
iShares CMBS ETF Profile
The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
