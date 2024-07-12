Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $231,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 446,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $300.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. HSBC lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

