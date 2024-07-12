Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $245,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,119 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Watsco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 566,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $489.65 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.58 and a twelve month high of $501.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

