Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $275,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $448,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $103.23 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

