Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 265 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

