Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 4,802 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,126.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 548,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 540,072 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 174.0% during the first quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 743,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 472,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,955.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 462,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 450,701 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

