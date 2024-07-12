Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 7,165 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,001.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 945,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,795,000 after buying an additional 900,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 146.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 358,047 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 272.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 232,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

