Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,559,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,463,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,415,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,533,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,097,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

