Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after buying an additional 194,948 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,214,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,349,000 after acquiring an additional 110,805 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,370,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

