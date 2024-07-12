Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,950,000 after purchasing an additional 262,634 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 623,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,683,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,524,000 after buying an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

IPAC opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

