Csenge Advisory Group Sells 11 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,567.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,393.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,285.64. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $804.28 and a 1 year high of $1,575.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

