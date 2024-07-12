Csenge Advisory Group Sells 127 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

JNJ opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $360.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

