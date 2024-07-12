Csenge Advisory Group Sells 148 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Danaher by 15.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,208,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,472,000 after purchasing an additional 282,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $246.27 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

