Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,601 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,209,000 after buying an additional 1,504,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,374,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 307,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

