Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,984 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JULW. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

