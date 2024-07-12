Csenge Advisory Group Sells 370 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $183.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.16. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

