Csenge Advisory Group Sells 381 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.24.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

